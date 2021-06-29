SkyView
Bringing beauty from ashes in a Garden Council groundbreaking

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In December of 2018, we got a call in the newsroom that the Columbia Richland fire department was on the scene of a fire near the University of South Carolina campus. It was at the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. That’s behind Maxcy Gregg Park.

The structure was built in 1970. It was destroyed by a fire of an unknown origin. It had been used by the Garden Council, other garden clubs, and horticultural societies for meetings, classes, and flower shows.

That was a sad day for Jeanette Smith. She is in the Blythewood Garden Club and President of the Garden Club Council. Today on WIS TV Midday, she shared the excitement of bringing beauty from ashes. Today, members took a major step forward in rebuilding as the group and donors held a groundbreaking on the new facility that will be bigger and better. The new building will feature many advancements that will create a space for garden clubs to continue beautifying our communities and help care for our environment.

