SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

3 arrested but Aiken kidnapping victim remains missing

Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin...
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin Martin (bottom right).(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff Office asking for the public’s help finding a missing person who was kidnapped at gunpoint last week.

Jhaz Allison’s mother reported that he was kidnapped Thursday from Smallridge Street in Aiken.

She told investigators that three armed men were holding her 29-year-old son at gunpoint by three men and a woman who were in a white sport utility vehicle, deputies said.

MORE | Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane

On Friday, deputies found the SUV at a gas station at 1318 Edgefield Highway.

Deputies said they took Dahkir “Doc” Anderson, Austin Martin and Sharla Hamilton into custody.

Investigators obtained warrants for each on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, various drug offenses and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Allison is believed to be in danger and has not contacted law enforcement, family or friends.

Anyone with information or video is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers and could earn a reward.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.
Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say
Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say
The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of Freedom Drive around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.
One killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Lorenzo Cardenas appears for a bond hearing in a Marion County courtroom Tuesday morning.
Bond hearing postponed for man charged after Marion Co. boy dies in dog mauling
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Graham’s earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches
The riot raged for more than seven hours.
Initial deal struck to end South Carolina prison riot suits
Police say the venomous snake came from a nearby home.
Venomous cobra on the loose in NC neighborhood