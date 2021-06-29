3 arrested but Aiken kidnapping victim remains missing

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff Office asking for the public’s help finding a missing person who was kidnapped at gunpoint last week.

Jhaz Allison’s mother reported that he was kidnapped Thursday from Smallridge Street in Aiken.

She told investigators that three armed men were holding her 29-year-old son at gunpoint by three men and a woman who were in a white sport utility vehicle, deputies said.

On Friday, deputies found the SUV at a gas station at 1318 Edgefield Highway.

Deputies said they took Dahkir “Doc” Anderson, Austin Martin and Sharla Hamilton into custody.

Investigators obtained warrants for each on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, various drug offenses and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Allison is believed to be in danger and has not contacted law enforcement, family or friends.

Anyone with information or video is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers and could earn a reward.

