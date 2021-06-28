SkyView
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say

Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a woman they say shot a man during a domestic dispute inside Columbia Place Mall.

Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting. Deputies say they discovered a man on scene with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital from the scene by EMS.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Jamie Roberson, 40, shot the victim during an argument. She was charged with domestic violence - first degree and booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

