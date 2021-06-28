SkyView
Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 6-year-old child died hours after their car was struck head-on by a car that lost control while racing in Gaston County Saturday night.

N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs Road.

Troopers said two cars were racing, traveling between 90 and 100 mph, when one of the cars lost control, crashed through the median and hit a car traveling the opposite direction head-on.

The child was taken to the hospital where he died around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The father of the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the speeding car involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other racing car stayed at the scene.

Troopers said charges are pending.

People who live nearby say they hear and see vehicles speeding down U.S. 74 often, seeing multiple accidents happen at the intersection on a monthly basis.

“I do hear later at night, I do hear more motorcycles and trucks, and stuff like that racing,” said Zachary Brown, who lives nearby.

Neighbors are begging people to stop treating U.S. 74 like a high-speed race track.

“Watch the speed limit because highway patrol is patrolling this road all the time so watch your speed,” Brown said.

No other information was provided.

