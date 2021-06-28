SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys’ bathroom at his public high school.

The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the man was killed at a home on Meadowfield Road near U.S. 321 in Lexington.
Man killed in Lexington County shooting
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a week long trip in Europe traveling to Germany, France...
US warns that Islamic State extremists still a world threat
Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the...
Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Treasure hunt: Search underway for $10,000 hidden in Utah