Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Someone fired a gun at a house in Lexington over a fight that started on social media, police confirmed.

It happened Monday afternoon on Coventry Lake Drive in the Mallard Lakes subdivision off Sunset Boulevard. Police are still on the scene as of 4 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the police department said several young men in the house were fighting over a girl.

Someone shot at the house and drove away, police said.

Thankfully, officers said no one was hurt in the shooting.

They are investigating but have not yet made any arrests.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.