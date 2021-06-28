SkyView
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say

It happened Monday afternoon on Coventry Lake Drive in the Mallard Lakes subdivision off Sunset...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Someone fired a gun at a house in Lexington over a fight that started on social media, police confirmed.

It happened Monday afternoon on Coventry Lake Drive in the Mallard Lakes subdivision off Sunset Boulevard. Police are still on the scene as of 4 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the police department said several young men in the house were fighting over a girl.

Someone shot at the house and drove away, police said.

Thankfully, officers said no one was hurt in the shooting.

They are investigating but have not yet made any arrests.

