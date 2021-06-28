SC7 Expedition seeks to see 7 wonders of South Carolina in 300-mile hike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How many miles could you get under your belt in 30 days? How does 300 sound?

That’s the goal for hikers embarking on the SC7 Expedition on Thursday, July 1.

The group, led by SC Floodwater Commission Chair Tom Mullikin, will hike 300 miles in a month-long adventure across the state to see the seven geographic wonders of South Carolina.

Dubbed the “Carolina 7,” the hike will include visits to the Chattooga River, Sassafras Mountain, Jocassee Gorges, Congaree National Park, Edisto River, ACE Basin and Bull Island.

The hike will start at the Oconee Passage in the Upstate on July 1 and end at the South Carolina Aquarium on July 31.

Mullikin says the hike was so popular last year that many hikers are returning and several others are signing up for the first time.

While there will be a core group of people hiking for the full 30 days, others can join in for shorter periods of time.

To sign up for the hike or follow along virtually, go to southcarolina7.com and also check out the SC7 social media pages.

