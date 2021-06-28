SkyView
Salley man charged with threatening to shoot woman in Aiken

Hasheem Glover
Hasheem Glover(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Salley man is facing charges for threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend in Aiken during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hasheem K. Glover, 21, was charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash - 1st degree, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, assault and battery first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and 1st degree burglary, according to arrest records.

Around 4 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Dexter Street NE in Aiken in reference to a male threatening to shoot a woman, according to an incident report.

Officers found Glover walking down Chatfield Street while armed with a pistol and carrying a small bag of marijuana.

Police spoke to the victim who identified herself as Glover’s ex-girlfriend. She stated they broke up approximately a year ago but that she let him spend the night at her house.

The victim told officers the two got into an argument and Glover attempted to stop her from leaving the home. The victim was eventually able to exit the home but the suspect reportedly followed her to her car, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her, an incident report states.

Glover was charged shortly after the incident and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

