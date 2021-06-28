Recent Citadel grad shot in Times Square shooting

NEW YORK, S.C. (CNN/WCSC) - After an argument broke out in New York City’s Times Square, a 21-year-old bystander and Citadel graduate was shot in the back.

Reports say Citadel graduate was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square.

The victim is a U.S. Marine who just graduated from the Citadel.

Cellphone video captured the victim being treated by paramedics and taken away on a stretcher.

“We heard a loud pop and then you saw people running into the Marriott,” tourist Tammy Felix said.

Felix was eating at Juniors Restaurant near the corner of 45th Street and 7th Avenue when she heard the shots at 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

Another tourist, Sydney Santana said, “People were running toward the street where it happened but the police made them come back the other way and then we were trapped. We couldn’t go anywhere, they told us we had to stay there basically until they figured out what was going on.”

Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the Minskoff Theater, commonly known as home to The Lion King musical.

In the middle of the dispute, police say at least one man took out a gun and started firing.

CNN reports that a bullet ricocheted and hit the victim in the back

“He was standing up,” Santana said. “He was talking and then they put him on a stretcher and took him on.”

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have not made an arrest in the incident, but they are reviewing surveillance video and asking anyone with information to contact them.

