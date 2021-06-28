SkyView
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

