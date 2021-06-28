SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Police: Social media post helped lead to man’s assault charge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing an assault charge after authorities say he and two women attacked someone, then bragged about it on social media.

Montiez Damien King, 31, is charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.

The charge stems from an incident Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on Dorchester Road.

The victim told police she was pumping gas when King pulled up behind her vehicle and called to her, and then two with him charged at her, an affidavit states. Police say the victim was beaten and that her wig was ripped off during the fight.

When she attempted to get into her car to drive off, King’s car blocked her, court documents state, leading her to strike the driver’s door of his car.

A witness to the incident corroborated the victim’s account, the affidavit states.

Police say they tracked down King and noted a Facebook Live video recorded by King in which he spoke about assaulting the victim with the other suspects. The affidavit states King waved the victim’s wig around in the video.

A second video that appears to last only about 10 seconds shows the initial assault, the document states.

King is out of jail after a judge set bond Monday at $15,000 for the charge.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.
Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say
Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say
The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of Freedom Drive around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.
One killed in Lexington shooting