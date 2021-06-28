Police: Social media post helped lead to man’s assault charge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing an assault charge after authorities say he and two women attacked someone, then bragged about it on social media.

Montiez Damien King, 31, is charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to jail records.

The charge stems from an incident Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on Dorchester Road.

The victim told police she was pumping gas when King pulled up behind her vehicle and called to her, and then two with him charged at her, an affidavit states. Police say the victim was beaten and that her wig was ripped off during the fight.

When she attempted to get into her car to drive off, King’s car blocked her, court documents state, leading her to strike the driver’s door of his car.

A witness to the incident corroborated the victim’s account, the affidavit states.

Police say they tracked down King and noted a Facebook Live video recorded by King in which he spoke about assaulting the victim with the other suspects. The affidavit states King waved the victim’s wig around in the video.

A second video that appears to last only about 10 seconds shows the initial assault, the document states.

King is out of jail after a judge set bond Monday at $15,000 for the charge.

