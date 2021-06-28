One killed in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead after a shooting in the Town of Lexington, officials say.

Chief Terrence Green says the fatal shooting occurred in the 100 block of Freedom Drive at approximately 5:25 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been fatally shot.

Lexington Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.

Chief Green says there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers

at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

