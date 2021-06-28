SkyView
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10, 2020.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators are set to release new information in the case of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik’s kidnapping and murder.

Faye disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2020. Her body was found in a wooded area of her neighborhood four days later.

Her neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, was found dead the same day. Police said at the time that Taylor killed Faye, and that he was the only one involved in her death.

The motive remains unclear.

Friday, July 2, 2021, the Cayce Department of Public Safety, which is the lead investigating agency of Faye’s death, said it will release new information, including video and photo evidence.

The evidence has been gathered in response to multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from local media outlets.

WIS will report that information as soon as it’s shared.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

