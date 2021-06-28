SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man, woman arrested in connection with multiple property crimes, credit card fraud

David Lee Rice Jr. and Mechelle Tolson
David Lee Rice Jr. and Mechelle Tolson(Columbia Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man and a woman in connection with multiple property crimes including credit card fraud.

David Lee Rice Jr., 56, has been charged with multiple counts of financial credit card theft, financial credit card fraud, financial identity fraud, larceny, and auto-breaking.

Mechelle Tolson, 53, has been charged with financial credit card theft, financial identity fraud, and financial credit card fraud.

Rice is accused of breaking into cars and stealing wallets, purses, cash, debit cards, and credit cards in April and June of this year.

Rice is also accused of using the stolen credit and debit cards to purchase multiple items at different stores around the state, according to reports.

Officials say Tolson assisted Rice during some of the crimes.

RELATED STORY | Columbia man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins, credit card theft

Rice is facing similar charges with several other law enforcement agencies in the state. Officials say he has for similar crimes.

Rice and Tolson are both being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say the man was killed at a home on Meadowfield Road near U.S. 321 in Lexington.
Man killed in Lexington County shooting
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.
Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Reports say Samuel Poulin was visiting relatives in New York when he was shot in Times Square....
Citadel issues statement on recent grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting
Scott’s team says he will meet with leaders in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville as he...
Sen. Tim Scott announces reelection bid