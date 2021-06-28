Man, woman arrested in connection with multiple property crimes, credit card fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man and a woman in connection with multiple property crimes including credit card fraud.

David Lee Rice Jr., 56, has been charged with multiple counts of financial credit card theft, financial credit card fraud, financial identity fraud, larceny, and auto-breaking.

Mechelle Tolson, 53, has been charged with financial credit card theft, financial identity fraud, and financial credit card fraud.

Rice is accused of breaking into cars and stealing wallets, purses, cash, debit cards, and credit cards in April and June of this year.

Rice is also accused of using the stolen credit and debit cards to purchase multiple items at different stores around the state, according to reports.

Officials say Tolson assisted Rice during some of the crimes.

Rice is facing similar charges with several other law enforcement agencies in the state. Officials say he has for similar crimes.

Rice and Tolson are both being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

