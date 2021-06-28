SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Columbia motel Saturday night, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn, which is off Broad River Road near Interstate 20 in the northwest part of the city.

Deputies said they found a 30-year-old man shot in his upper body in the parking lot of the motel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information should submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or crimesc.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say the man was killed at a home on Meadowfield Road near U.S. 321 in Lexington.
Man killed in Lexington County shooting
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw

Latest News

Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say
wis
FIRST ALERT -Tropical depression 4 has formed off the coast of South Carolina
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Police say the shooting happened after a group of six men got involved in a dispute near the...
Recent Citadel grad hit by stray bullet in Times Square shooting