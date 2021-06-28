Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Columbia motel Saturday night, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn, which is off Broad River Road near Interstate 20 in the northwest part of the city.

Deputies said they found a 30-year-old man shot in his upper body in the parking lot of the motel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with information should submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or crimesc.com .

