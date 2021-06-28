LR5 board censures Ed White after his resignation, letter decrying their actions

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Monday, the Lexington Richland School District 5 Board of Trustees censured one of their own.

The board voted 4-2 to censure board member Ed White.

Board members Matt Hogan and Rebecca Blackburn Hines dissented.

White resigned on June 14 in a backlash Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton’s resignation. He later called the board “hostile” and “abusive” and said members forced her resignation.

White did not attend the meeting, but the board policy states he remains a member of the board for 30 days. In a statement admonishing him, the board said he will remain a member until July 14, 2021.

The censure carries no penalty other than the disapproval of the board. In the meeting, board chair Jan Hammond made the motion, stating White made untrue statements. She declined to enumerate them during the meeting.

Hogan and Blackburn Hines expressed questions about what the censure would accomplish, and raised concerns about making the board vulnerable to legal repercussions.

However, both said they disagreed with White’s actions.

Hammond responded by arguing White’s actions called for a response.

This was the first meeting where the public could address the board since Melton’s resignation.

A group of teachers presented the board with 500 letters/gifts for Melton to express their gratitude for her work.

A second speaker expressed her frustration with White’s decision, and a third speaker changed their mind and declined to speak.

Melton’s last day as district superintendent is June 30, but her settlement agreement stipulated she would use vacation days to end her time with the district.

Her successor, Dr. Akil Ross, takes over on July 1.

