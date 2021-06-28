FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Danny forms, will impact the Midlands tonight into Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Tropical moisture from Danny will impact our area tonight into Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Tropical Storm Danny formed off the coast of South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Tonight and Tuesday are First Alerts.

Danny will make landfall this evening over South Carolina and move inland, spreading bands of rain across the Palmetto State. Some of the rain could be rich with tropical moisture. Also, a severe thunderstorm is not of the question.

Winds could gust up to 35-40 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect this evening through early Tuesday morning.

A few showers are possible into Tuesday afternoon after Danny passes to our west. Highs will be in the 90s.

Showers are also in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

All eyes are on Danny. The system strengthened into a tropical storm Monday afternoon.

The system is forecast to make landfall in South Carolina this evening, then move inland, spreading bands of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two toward the Midlands.

As a result, tonight and Tuesday are Alert Days.

On this First Alert Night, Danny will continue to push areas of rain into the Midlands.

A few tropical downpours are possible from time to time. A couple of thunderstorms are also possible.

While the threat for severe weather remains low at this time, don’t let your guard down. We always have to be mindful of potential tornadoes that can develop from landfalling tropical systems. We’ll keep you posted.

Rain chances are around 40% tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our winds will also be gusty as Danny tracks to our west. In fact, our winds could gust to 35 to 40 mph.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Alert Day conditions will continue into your Tuesday, especially early in the day. Some showers are possible early in the day. However, a few more showers could develop into the afternoon because of lingering moisture. High temperatures will be in the 90s.

Showers and storms are possible Wednesday through Friday.

Your 4th of July holiday weekend also brings a chance of scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Alert Day Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40-50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

