Deputies make second arrest in shooting that killed 11-year-old

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl and wounded another girl.

According to deputies, DeCarlos Terrell Chatman, 36, of Batesburg-Leesville, is charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun because he has been convicted of a crime of violence, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies say he turned himself in Saturday.

“Chatman fired multiple shots from a semiautomatic handgun while he was at the Madera Road scene near Batesburg-Leesville the night of June 9,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Multiple witnesses have confirmed this to us.”

Chatman’s shots happened before an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties, according to Sheriff Koon.

“We’re still hard at work on this case,” Koon said. “We said from the start that information from the community would be helpful to us and that’s what turned our attention to Chatman.”

Chatman has since bonded out of jail.

Anyone with information about the events on Madera Road earlier this month can share the information anonymously at Crimestoppers or by calling 888-274-6372.

