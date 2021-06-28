SkyView
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

