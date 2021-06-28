SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Two adults and a child have been killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle in Chicago.

Authorities tell The Chicago Sun-Times that a train heading north into the city struck the vehicle just after 5 p.m. Sunday on the city’s Far South Side.

Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail and the vehicle caught fire. Two adults and one child riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the man was killed at a home on Meadowfield Road near U.S. 321 in Lexington.
Man killed in Lexington County shooting
Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17...
Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw

Latest News

It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave
A spokesperson says the force of the impact caused the train’s front car to partially derail...
3 killed when train strikes car that tried to 'beat' it, witness says
wis
FIRST ALERT -A tropical depression could form near the SC coast in an area the Hurricane Center is watching closely
Shashanareddy Gaddu, the general manager at a Domino's near Pittsburgh, used his smartwatch to...
Domino’s employee uses smartwatch to text for help during armed robbery