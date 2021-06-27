Utility asks to run SC nuclear plants for 20 more years

SENECA, S.C. (AP) - The utility that runs two nuclear reactors in northwestern South Carolina is asking the federal government to allow them to keep making power for at least 30 more years.

Duke Energy filed an application earlier this month with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the licenses to run its reactors at the Oconee Nuclear Station near Seneca for 20 more years.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reported that the license for one reactor would then run until 2053 with the other running until 2054.

Duke Energy says the extensions are part of its plans to seek 20-year license extensions at its five reactors at three sites in South Carolina.

