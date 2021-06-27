SC Black Pride hosts first Pride in the Park cookout: ‘It feeds your soul’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Black Pride (SCBP) hosted its first ever Pride in the Park event offering free food, music, games and fellowship to round out Pride Month.

SCBP President Darius Jones says coming together was not an option in 2020 and his organization is excited to start hosting events this year, starting with a cookout.

“After a year of being shut in the house, you finally get an outlet to come and see people you haven’t seen in forever. Hugs! And, you know, being around people that are like-minded,” said Jones.

The free food was provided by the organization that hosts fundraisers and partners with corporate sponsors to support SCBP’s cause. Jones says Unilever recently made a generous donation to the group that made today’s event possible.

“It feels good to be able to feed the community and not just feed them in a way of, you know, getting something to eat, but, it feeds your soul,” said Jones.

“Yes, food!” said Anwan Edge. “The barbecues are always fun. You get to reconnect with people that you don’t see all the time. Then you also meet new people, so it’s a lot of fun and it’s a great community.”

People at the event highlighted how valuable having a support system is as a minority group. Members and SCBP president say that Black Pride events welcome all community members to come celebrate and support the LGBT community.

“We’re in a world that has told us, ‘Don’t be you, be someone else.’ And that’s hard to do. So, be you,” said Billy Yarbrough.

Various members shared their definitions of pride, and although those definitions varied, members agreed that getting together to support one another is the most important part of events like Pride in the Park.

“It symbolizes overcoming and conquering fear and shame. And once you remove those two, then you can fully experience pride,” said Yarbrough. “It says I’m proud I’ve survived oppression, suppression, discrimination. I’ve survived all those things and I’m still here today.”

Jones says he plans to make Pride in the Park an annual event and hopes the event will grow in the coming years.

