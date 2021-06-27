SkyView
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Florence County

A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Florence County.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of North Old Georgetown Road near John Road at 8 p.m.

Pye said the person who died was standing on the shoulder of the road when a 2007 Infiniti went left of center on North Old Georgetown Road and struck them.

The victim died on the way to the hospital, while the driver of the Infiniti was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SCHP MAIT team are investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

