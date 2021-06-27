Officials say bear struck by vehicle overnight near Awendaw

SkyView
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District says crews are on the scene on Highway 17 near Milcrest Road where a bear was struck by a vehicle.

Officials say the incident appears to have happened overnight.

Federal and state wildlife officials are handling the removal of the male bear, which they estimate to be between three and four years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

