Man killed in Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies found a man shot to death on Sunday morning.

Deputies say the man was killed at a home on Meadowfield Road near U.S. 321 in Lexington.

Investigators are still searching for the gunman.

“Based on the information we’ve gathered at the scene, the victim likely had some sort of association with the shooter,” said Lexington Sheriff Koon. “They knew each other on some level or had some type of connection.”

Investigators are continuing to search for the gunman and do not believe he is a threat to the community.

With any information -- call (888)-274-6372.

This story will be updated.

