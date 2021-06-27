FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will move in from the coast and an area the Hurricane Center is watching closely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The onshore flow is bringing showers and storms from the ocean over the state. Some of the showers will reach the Midlands, but most of the rain will fall in eastern communities

wis (WIS WEATHER)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Sunday will feature hotter temperatures and a lower chance of storms

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area off our coast that has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical system

The onshore flow will continue over the next few days and increase rain chances to 40% by mid-week

wis (WIS WEATHER)

wis (WIS WEATHER)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A few times a year the tropical forecast becomes the local forecast, and that’s what you will notice over the next few days as the National Hurricane Center watches an area of possible tropical development about 1000 miles off our coastline.

The weather pattern will feature Bermuda high pressure offshore helping to push showers and storms into South Carolina that is called , an onshore flow, will continue to bring in the humidity along with some passing showers and storms for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances today are a little lower at 20%. Rain chances increase to 40% Tuesday and Wednesday

Temperatures will be uniform in the upper 80s and low 90s We’re tracking scattered rain and storms into your 4th of July holiday weekend forecast!

wis (WIS WEATHER)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. 20% Chance for a few showers

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 40% Chance for a few showers and storms

Tuesday: Party to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance of a few showers

wis (WIS WEATHER)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.