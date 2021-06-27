FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather will move in from the coast and an area the Hurricane Center is watching closely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The onshore flow is bringing showers and storms from the ocean over the state. Some of the showers will reach the Midlands, but most of the rain will fall in eastern communities
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
- Sunday will feature hotter temperatures and a lower chance of storms
- The National Hurricane Center is watching an area off our coast that has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical system
- The onshore flow will continue over the next few days and increase rain chances to 40% by mid-week
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A few times a year the tropical forecast becomes the local forecast, and that’s what you will notice over the next few days as the National Hurricane Center watches an area of possible tropical development about 1000 miles off our coastline.
The weather pattern will feature Bermuda high pressure offshore helping to push showers and storms into South Carolina that is called , an onshore flow, will continue to bring in the humidity along with some passing showers and storms for the remainder of the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances today are a little lower at 20%. Rain chances increase to 40% Tuesday and Wednesday
Temperatures will be uniform in the upper 80s and low 90s We’re tracking scattered rain and storms into your 4th of July holiday weekend forecast!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. 20% Chance for a few showers
Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 40% Chance for a few showers and storms
Tuesday: Party to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance of a few showers
