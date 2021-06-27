FIRST ALERT -A tropical depression could form near the SC coast in an area the Hurricane Center is watching closely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -As a possible tropical depression forms to our east our chances of rain and thunder go up today and Tuesday, making them alert days.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT days for tropical downpours that will develop from a system off our coast.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area off our coast that has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical system.

The onshore flow will continue over the next few days and increase rain chances to 40% for Tuesday.

There’s a better chance of showers and storms for this weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Onshore flow will continue and bring in tropical moisture from a low pressure system off the coast of Savannah, GA. The National Hurricane Center is watching this system closely as it passes over warmer waters out ahead of the system which could lead to it strengthening to a tropical depression or possibly a tropical storm. The next named storm would be Danny. This brings the Midlands some showers and storms by this afternoon, right now it looks to be a 50% chance of rain and storms. We’ve posted an alert day for the threat of heavy rain and localized flooding. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday is also an alert day. The onshore flow continues as the low moves into northern Georgia. Morning lows are down to 73 and highs reach the low 90s. The chance of rain and storms is near 40%.

High pressure builds Wednesday through Thursday which lowers our chances of showers and storms to 20-30%. Highs reach the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. 50% Chance for a few showers and storms

FIRST ALERT Tuesday: Party to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for a few showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance of a few showers.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are near 91.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms.

