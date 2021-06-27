SkyView
Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations

Now, with Trump and Netanyahu out, Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will try to...
Now, with Trump and Netanyahu out, Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will try to restore a balance.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid are meeting in Rome as their governments look to turn a page on their relationship.

New leaders in both the United States and Israel are seeking to reset ties that had careered between frosty and warm over the past eight years during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump while former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in power.

Now, with Trump and Netanyahu out, Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will try to restore a balance.

Lapid told Blinken that Israel’s new government wants to rebuild ties with Democrats who control Congress. That could help Israel, which opposes an expanded Iran nuclear deal, engage in those talks.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

