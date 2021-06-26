Two injured in shooting on Cardamon Ct., CPD investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people.

The incident occurred Friday on the 100 block of Cardamon Court.

Officials say two men were injured.

Details are limited at this time. CPD is continuing to investigate.

