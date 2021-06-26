SkyView
Sullivan’s Island celebrates Carolina Day

By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday is Carolina Day, which commemorates the Battle of Sullivan’s Island and the defeat of the British Royal Navy back in 1776.

In honor of the holiday, dozens gathered at Town Hall Plaza on Sullivan’s Island to commemorate the 245th anniversary of that battle.

Event organizers said the Battle of Sullivan’s Island was one of the first American victories in the Revolutionary War back on June 28, 1776. According to the South Carolina Historical Society, a year after the battle of Sullivan’s Island, Charlestonians commemorated the victory, and the holiday, called Carolina Day, has been celebrated in the state ever since.

Saturday morning, the Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and the Town of Sullivan’s Island came together with community members and visitors to discuss the Island’s role in the Revolution, as well as listen to speakers and watch the raising of the Moultrie Flag.

“I loved the celebration,” said Hanks Collias, who attended the event. “I learned a lot about my grandfather’s history and all about that stuff.”

The celebrations aren’t done yet, though. Sunday, there will be special programs at Fort Moultrie and park entrance fees will be suspended. You will be able to see Musket drills, firing demonstrations and more.

