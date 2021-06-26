South Carolina tax-free weekend begins Aug. 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - On Aug. 6, South Carolina shoppers can buy computers, clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax during the state’s annual 72-hour sales tax holiday.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said the 2021 Tax-Free Weekend takes place Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The department says eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the tax holiday.

