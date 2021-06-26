Shooter charged in 2018 Sumter killing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Marcus Brown was sitting in his vehicle outside of the Salem Street home of his sister, taking a moment to relax, when he was fatally injured in an unexpected spray of gunfire, officers said.

Friday, charges were filed against the suspect responsible for Brown’s death.

Tas’Je Shakur Spann, 21, of Clement Street is already in jail facing charges in an unrelated murder case in the county.

Detectives with the Sumter Police Department served warrants Friday for murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the 2018 shooting of Brown.

Spann is also charged with malicious injury to property, criminal conspiracy and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

His bond was denied this morning.

“Our determination to find answers and seek adjudication of those involved was as strong in 2021 as it was in 2018 when this tragedy first happened,” Chief Russell Roark said. “We hope that Brown’s family can now find some comfort in knowing that his shooter can be held accountable.”

Officers say Brown, 54, was not involved with the groups and criminal activity that led to his death the night of Oct. 30, 2018.

Police determined that Kalvin Epps, then 21, who sometimes stayed at the Salem Street home, was the intended target and was involved in a shooting on Silver Street about an hour earlier that night.

Epps also was tied to other shootings in the west and South Sumter areas over a number of weeks.

Epps, who was on probation at the time of the shootings, was taken into custody in December 2018 and charged with multiple gun and drug offenses in the city and county.

Spann and Epps remain in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

