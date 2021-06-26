Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg collision, troopers say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in Orangeburg left one dead and another injured.

Troopers say the crash occurred on June 25 at 10:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Niesha Williams, was wearing a seatbelt but was injured and transferred by EMS to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

