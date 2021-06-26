SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg collision, troopers say

Troopers say the crash occurred on June 25 at 10:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane.
Troopers say the crash occurred on June 25 at 10:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane.(WCAX)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A collision in Orangeburg left one dead and another injured.

Troopers say the crash occurred on June 25 at 10:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Niesha Williams, was wearing a seatbelt but was injured and transferred by EMS to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

The collision remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall
Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: A few showers & storms for the weekend
Two injured in shooting on Cardamon Ct., CPD investigating
Two injured in shooting on Cardamon Ct., CPD investigating
Two injured in shooting on Cardamon Ct., CPD investigating
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall