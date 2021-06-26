SkyView
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall

(Columbia Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been injured following a shooting at Columbia Place Mall.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the After 5 store.

Officials say the shooting involved a man and woman. The man suffered a gunshot to the lower body and was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

No one is in custody at this time. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.

