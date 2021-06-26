SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Florence County deputies warn of phone scam

Area law enforcement agencies are warning residents about a phone scam. Source: WLBT
Area law enforcement agencies are warning residents about a phone scam. Source: WLBT
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in the Pee Dee are warning residents about a new phone scam.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that its received reports of residents receiving calls from someone impersonating one of its deputies.

The impersonator reportedly tells victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest, occasionally leaving a number to a number appearing to be the sheriff’s office.

The victim is then told they can avoid the warrant by paying via a credit or gift card.

“No one from the Florence County Sherrif’s Office will call you about an outstanding arrest warrant, and we are not a collection agency for the court,” the department said in a statement. “We will never ask you for money to avoid an arrest warrant.  The scammers are pretty good at sounding and presenting like they are local.  On occasion, they have even used the names of real deputies, but they are not.  If you receive any call asking you to make payment for a warrant, just hang up. It is a scam.  Don’t fall for it!”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwone Smith
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

Troopers say the crash occurred on June 25 at 10:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane.
Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg collision, troopers say
Two injured in shooting on Cardamon Ct., CPD investigating
Man injured in shooting at Columbia Place Mall
Meth, cash seized while executing search warrants in Sumter County