Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

Pride events have been banned there since 2015.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Paris’ gay Pride parade has resumed to the joy of participants after the pandemic meant no such coming together last year.

But riot police in Turkey blocked streets to try thwart marchers Saturday in Istanbul.

Pride events have been banned there since 2015.

Parades were going forward elsewhere in Europe including in Berlin, Rome and Milan.

There is growing concerns in Europe over a Hungarian law critics say targets gays and over Vatican complaints about an Italian bill proposing protections for gay and transgender persons.

COVID-19 precautions triggered the cancellation of Lisbon’s parade.

London’s event was postponed until Sept. 11 amid rising numbers of infections in Britain.

