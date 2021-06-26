16 year-old Walhalla girl missing

OCONEE, S.C. (WYFF) - A teen girl from Walhalla is missing and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

The missing report states that 16 year-old Lizbeth Gomez left her home in Walhalla on Friday, June 25 at approximately 6:00am.

Gomez is Hispanic, 5 foot 2 inches tall and 135 pounds and currently has braces.

The sheriff’s office says Lizbeth was last known to be wearing a black in color sweatshirt with black Adidas Jogger pants and white Nike sneakers.

The report also states that Lizbeth has had “suicidal tendencies in the past.”

Investigators need the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Lizbeth. Should anyone have information on her whereabouts they can contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

