$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Thursday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing -- a person won $100,000.

The lucky ticket was bought at Pitt Stop #28 at 595 Spears Creek Church Rd. in Elgin.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for the prize money. If the ticket holder “powered-up” for and additional $1, the prize money would have multiplied to $300,000.

It is important to check ticket numbers ! More than 5,500 ticket holders will receive prizes.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit their website .

