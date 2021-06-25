SkyView
Schools submit preliminary in-person learning plans for the fall

By Lauren Adams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is getting ready for in-person learning next fall.

School districts submitted their plans to the state Thursday. These plans are preliminary and must be approved the state.

Most schools appear to be leaning towards a normal start to the year, after what was an anything-but-normal 2020 school year.

“Our desire is to take typical approach to instruction,” Natalie Osborne-Smith, with Lexington School District One, said. “We will have a typical schedule, normal start and stop times,  move around the building like always, a  normal arrival and departure time, and normal lunch and breakfast times.”

The plan is to have a normal school year as long as the spread of COVID-19 remain low.

Lexington One will still have safety precautions in place like hand sanitizer and social distancing when appropriate, and teach lessons on respiratory and hand washing etiquette.

“We don’t have student clinics planned (to administer vaccines). That will be decided later,” Osborne-Smith said. “We did have adult clinics earlier in the vaccine process.”

Lexington-Richland Five officials say the district submitted a preliminary plan for five-day in-person learning with an option for virtual learning, as well. The school board approved the plan, but it still needs approval from the state.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said his district also plans to have five days a week in-person learning.

“We’ll continue to meet and dialogue with local health officials following CDC guidelines as things change and evolve,” the superintendent said.

Witherspoon also said Richland One will have one-way flow of traffic in the hallways and self-contained students in pods -- which the district did all last year.

“We finished the year with good standings and look forward to kids coming back in full force in the fall,” he said.

This is the first plan due to the state Department of Education. A second plan, which is the budget, is due in August and contingent on the approval of the first plan.

School districts say they made their preliminary plans based on guidance from the Department of Health and Environment Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHEC officials said they are awaiting updated school operation guidelines, and then they will develop further guidance for South Carolina schools.

