Savannah Police locate missing mother, 1-year-old son

Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.
Brittany Davis and her son, Javon.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: They have been located.

The Savannah Police Department is looking for a missing mother and her son.

According to police, 27-year-old Brittany Davis and her 1-year-old son, Javon, were last seen on Wednesday, June 23, in the 4700 block of Waters Avenue.

Police say Davis frequents downtown, West Savannah and the party at 37th and MLK.

If you see or know any information about Davis and her son’s whereabouts, please call 911.

