Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle

Home Depot (Source: WALB)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WWBT) - A police department in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania got an unusual call on Monday afternoon.

In a call log on Facebook, posted by the Dickson City Police Department, officers were called to a Home Depot just before 3:30 p.m. on June 21.

The call was for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees.

Police said the group was escorted out of the building.

21 June 2021 12:06am Assist to Scranton Police in the 800 block of Boulevard Ave. looking for a juvenile. 2:15am 1000...

Posted by Dickson City Police Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

