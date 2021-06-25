SkyView
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been injured following a police chase through a Columbia neighborhood.

The incident occurred near South Ott Road and Rosewood Drive.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department were pursuing a 2019 Jeep Cherokee when it ran the roadway, hit a fence, and overturned.

The sole occupant of the Jeep was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

