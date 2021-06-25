N.C. governor vetoes bill that would’ve banned Down syndrome, discriminatory abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would’ve prohibited doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Earlier in June, North Carolina’s Senate approved House Bill 453 or “Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics”.

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates say the proposal would ensure equality by protecting fetuses that could have disabilities when they are born.

Abortion rights groups say it would interfere with a woman’s privacy, preventing them from having open conversations with their doctors and violating their constitutional rights.

Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill Friday, June 15 and provided a statement.

“This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life. This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion,” Cooper said.

