Meth, cash seized while executing search warrants in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people who were found to be in possession of drugs while executing search warrants.

On June 22, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Woodcrest Street. Inside the home, deputies found heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

In total, 6.5 grams of heroin, .3 grams of cocaine, 4.2 grams of marijuana, and 103.7 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

Legrand Marson Canty, 42, has been charged with manufacturing, possessing, and distributing schedule I narcotics.

Joseph James Sexton, 30, has been charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking heroin.

Steven Michael Adams, 34, has been charged with possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.

All three suspects were transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. They have been released after meeting the condition of their bond.

On June 24, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of Ravenel Street. Inside the home, deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine, cash, and one firearm.

In total, 3 grams of marijuana, 7.8 grams of methamphetamine, and $2,961 in cash were seized.

Anquan Devante Cummings, 26, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, possessing, and distributing methamphetamine, and possession of a pistol by an unlawful person.

Cummings was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he awaits his first appearance hearing.

Anquan Devante Cummings (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

