Man on tractor dies from gunshot to back in South Carolina

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a man using a tractor to cut down brush in a South Carolina field has been found shot to death with his tractor still running.

Oconee County deputies say the wife of 62-year-old Danny Smith found him slumped over in the driver’s seat of his tractor Wednesday evening. Investigators say the tractor ended up in woods in a field near Westminster.

The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy found Smith had been shot in the back about four to six hours before his body was found.

Deputies haven’t determined if Smith was intentionally shot or hit by a stray bullet.

