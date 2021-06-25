Man in charge of overseeing Penny Tax Program fired, sources say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man charged with running the embattled Richland County Penny Tax Program, among other projects, has been fired, sources confirmed to WIS.

Richland County Director of Transportation Michael Niermeier was fired Wednesday by Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown.

Reasons for the firing have not been shared publicly at this time.

This story will be updated.

