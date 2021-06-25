SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man in charge of overseeing Penny Tax Program fired, sources say

Michael Niermeier was the Director of Transportation for Richland County and oversaw the Penny...
Michael Niermeier was the Director of Transportation for Richland County and oversaw the Penny Tax Program.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man charged with running the embattled Richland County Penny Tax Program, among other projects, has been fired, sources confirmed to WIS.

Richland County Director of Transportation Michael Niermeier was fired Wednesday by Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown.

Reasons for the firing have not been shared publicly at this time.

This story will be updated.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
The body of 19-year-old Stephen Smith was found in the middle of Sandy Run Road early on the...
Investigative reports reveal search for clues in reopened 2015 hit-and-run case

Latest News

Lawrence Brian Lovelace
Darlington man accused of stealing classic car, officials say
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
New details shared on decomposed body found in Aiken
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 388 new COVID-19 cases
Deputies haven’t determined if Smith was intentionally shot or hit by a stray bullet.
Man on tractor dies from gunshot to back in South Carolina