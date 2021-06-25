Man in charge of overseeing Penny Tax Program fired, sources say
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man charged with running the embattled Richland County Penny Tax Program, among other projects, has been fired, sources confirmed to WIS.
Richland County Director of Transportation Michael Niermeier was fired Wednesday by Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown.
Reasons for the firing have not been shared publicly at this time.
This story will be updated.
RELATED STORIES
- Final audit of Penny Tax Program reports Richland Co. misspent over $30 million taxpayer dollars
- Richland County responds to release of preliminary penny tax program audit
- Lawmaker says the Penny Tax Program misspent $43 million or more
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.