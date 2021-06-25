SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Humane Society of Charlotte welcomes 21 dogs from animal cruelty case in Texas

The Humane Society of Charlotte is welcoming 21 dogs from a Texas animal cruelty case.
The Humane Society of Charlotte is welcoming 21 dogs from a Texas animal cruelty case.(Devin Futrelle | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Humane Society of Charlotte is welcoming 21 dogs from a Texas animal cruelty case.

The dogs arrived at 8 a.m. June 25 from Killeen, Texas. Earlier this month, Killeen Animal Services removed 49 dogs after a cruelty case investigation.

Because of overcapacity, close to half the dogs are coming to Charlotte.

HSC, in partnership with the Bissell Foundation National Shelter Alliance, will help to care for and eventually find a loving home in the greater Charlotte area for each dog. Every animal will receive emotional and behavior assessments, medical assessments and treatments, foster care, vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgeries as needed.

Included in the transport are mixed breeds of Corgis, German Shepherds, Chihuahuas, Golden Retrievers, American Shelter Dogs, and more. The dog’s ages range from 3 months to 6 years old and all will be available for adoption as soon as the proper assessments and necessary medical procedures are completed by the HSC staff.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer assistance to our partners in Texas,” said Libby Jones, HSC Vice President of Operations. “This area of the country frequently becomes overwhelmed with large influxes of animals and as we enter hurricane season, it is vitally important that we help to provide much-needed transport relief that ensures they can offer shelter to animals in need in the event of a storm evacuation.”

The Humane Society of Charlotte regularly provides assistance to animals removed from cruelty and neglect investigations with the help of national and local partners. Those interested in adopting can request an adoption appointment once the dogs are available on the Humane Society of Charlotte’s website.

Interested in helping? Those interested in becoming a foster family can can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another employee has been arrested and charged with murder.
Employee of West Columbia chicken plant killed in parking lot after shift
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
One injured following police chase through Columbia neighborhood
The body of 19-year-old Stephen Smith was found in the middle of Sandy Run Road early on the...
Investigative reports reveal search for clues in reopened 2015 hit-and-run case

Latest News

Sumter drug arrest
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Friday
Michael Niermeier was the Director of Transportation for Richland County and oversaw the Penny...
Man in charge of overseeing Penny Tax Program fired, sources say
FULL VIDEO: McMaster presents state budget vetoes
FULL VIDEO: McMaster presents state budget vetoes