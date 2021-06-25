Furry Friend Friday - Emma and Geri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emma and Geri are two 11 week old kittens waiting on their forever homes at Pawmetto Lifeline.

This adorable sister duo was found without a mother at just 4 weeks of age. They are everything you could want in a kitten - sweet, playful, and cuddly! You just look at them and instantly your day is brighter!

Sadly, they have been continually passed over by adopters because of a scary-sounding acronym called FIV - Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Emma and Geri both tested positive for FIV. However, when kittens test FIV+ at such a young age, it is highly recommend by veterinarians to have them re-tested at 6 months of age due to the strong possibility of a false positive. A mother cat’s FIV antibodies can still be present in the young kittens, causing them to falsely test positive.

Even if they are positive, FIV cats usually live a long, happy, healthy life when properly cared for. FIV is not what we thought it was years ago. They can live happily around other altered cats with a less than 1% chance of giving it to another cat. It can only be transmitted by something like a deep bite wound and, even then, the chances are still extremely low.

We hope an adopter comes along soon and sees them for the loving, joyful, balls of fuzz that they are - and not be scared away by a simple acronym that doesn’t mean what most people might think.

They can be adopted together or separately! But don’t forever we have our final days of PickMeSC going on today and tomorrow with reduced adoption fees! All kittens 5 months and under are $100 or 2 for $150. All dogs 6 months and older that are 35 pounds and up are $100. All cats 6 months and older are $50. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. Don’t miss our best adoption deals of the year and give a homeless pet a forever home!

