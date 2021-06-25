First Alert Forecast: Prepare for a few showers & storms this weekend in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a little wet weather for your weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be mild. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

· We’re not tracking a weekend washout, but still, prepare for a few showers and storms.

· On Saturday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

· For Sunday, isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 next week

· We’re tracking scattered rain and storms in your 4th of July holiday weekend forecast!

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. It will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

With high pressure offshore over the next few days, an onshore flow will continue to bring in the humidity for our area along with some passing showers and storms for part of your weekend.

WIS (WIS)

Now, we’re not expecting a washout this weekend, but still, prepare for a little wet weather.

On Saturday, the onshore flow will keep us a bit unsettled with a chance of showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40% on Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Then, on Sunday, we’ll see about a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for next week. The humidity will make it feel hotter.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Next weekend is the 4th of July holiday weekend. We’re tracking a chance of showers and storms (20-30%). Highs will likely be in the upper 80s for the 4th.

Tropics:

We’re watching a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa. It has a low chance of tropical development in the next five days. It’s moving west over the Atlantic Ocean. Danny is the next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 90.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.