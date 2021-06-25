SkyView
Deputies seize nearly $1 Million from South Carolina man during traffic stop in Texas

Antwone Smith
Antwone Smith(Chambers County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANAHUAC, T.X. (WIS) - Deputies seized nearly $1 million from a South Carolina man during a traffic stop in Texas Wednesday, officials say.

According to deputies, the money was believed to have been proceeds from the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.

Deputies say they witnessed the driver of a white 2011 Ford F-250 commit a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Anahuac, Texas and pulled him over around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials identified the driver as, 35 year old, Antwone Smith of South Carolina.

Deputies say they conducted a roadside investigation which led them to believe that a crime may be occurring. Deputies requested a K-9 unit to respond to the scene. Deputies say the K-9 gave a positive alert for the vehicle.

According to deputies, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the discovery of two large bags containing $888,050.

A records check indicated that Smith had prior convictions for narcotics violations, officials say.

Smith was taken into custody for money laundering greater than $300,000 and transported to the Chambers County Jail without incident.

